Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $479,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,280,000 after buying an additional 282,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,201 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.