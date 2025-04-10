Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 602,080 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,922,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Orion by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 187,977 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of OEC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $685.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Orion

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

