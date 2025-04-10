Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,846 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Orla Mining worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,668,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 262.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 205,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

