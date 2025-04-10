Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1,435.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $431,676,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Permian Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. The trade was a 160.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

