Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,474 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,050,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,560 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,508,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 542,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 579,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 309,112 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.79%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

