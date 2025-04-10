Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,030 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

