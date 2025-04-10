Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 11,665 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

