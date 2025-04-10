Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,418 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

