Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,969 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

