Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 416 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $181.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.11. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

