Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 945 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -93.49%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,370. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

