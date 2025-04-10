Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 388,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 195,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 11.7 %

PAYO opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

