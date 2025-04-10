Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

