Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bread Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,393,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

BFH stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

