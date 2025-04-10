Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 20.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Polaris by 545.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Baird R W lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.