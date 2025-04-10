Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 2,757 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

