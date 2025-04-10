Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 927 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in California Resources were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 229,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $7,884,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

