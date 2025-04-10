Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 230.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $4,819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 281,749 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $39.08.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

