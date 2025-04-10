Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Capri were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Capri by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $58,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Up 31.3 %

CPRI opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

