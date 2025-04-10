Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

PAR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

