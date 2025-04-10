Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in TowneBank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 17,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

