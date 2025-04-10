Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in YETI were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of YETI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,023 shares in the last quarter.

YETI stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

