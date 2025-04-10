Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 12.1 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

