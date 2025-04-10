Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Innospec were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,457,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $831,668.30. This represents a 25.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Company Profile



Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

