Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $363,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wendy’s by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.