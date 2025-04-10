Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $363,000 Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in WaFd were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WaFd by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of WaFd by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

WaFd Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

