Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $405,000 Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 332,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

VRE opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.85.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

