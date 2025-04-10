Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $416,000 Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Amentum were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Amentum by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,022,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Amentum by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

