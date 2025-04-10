Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $424,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $16.89 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

