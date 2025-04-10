Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $433,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,240,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 82,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 8.8 %

IRDM opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.