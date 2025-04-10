Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $434,000 Stock Position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hafnia during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

