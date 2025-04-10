Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $441,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

