Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $442,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141,021 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

