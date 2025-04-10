Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $443,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

