Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Valaris were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,949,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Trading Up 15.1 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

