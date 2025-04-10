Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCID. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCID opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

