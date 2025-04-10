Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $477,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,492,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 154,019 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Blackbaud stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

