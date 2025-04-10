Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $488,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

