Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In related news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. The trade was a 25.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,860,389.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

