Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.