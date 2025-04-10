Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Laureate Education by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

