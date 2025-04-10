Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,268,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

