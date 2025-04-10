Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

