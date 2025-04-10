Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $471,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.80.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

