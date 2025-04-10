Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New Investment in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Life360 by 35.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Life360 Trading Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,712.12. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,344 over the last ninety days.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

