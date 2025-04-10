Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,426 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

