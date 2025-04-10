Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 180 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $30,741,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.51.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $240.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average is $271.90. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.10 and a 1-year high of $339.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

