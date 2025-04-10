Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 7,733 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Stock Up 5.6 %

WKC stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

