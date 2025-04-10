Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,588,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,947,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,395,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after buying an additional 446,142 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.