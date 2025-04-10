Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

