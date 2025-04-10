Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 22.7 %
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
